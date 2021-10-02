SUN Trading 99.9% Lower This Week (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the US dollar. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00067236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00106354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00145607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,758.25 or 1.00039037 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.31 or 0.06877543 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002500 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars.

