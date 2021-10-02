Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $382.97 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,738,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,395 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $382,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Realty Income stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

