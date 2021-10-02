Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $439.90 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $439,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company stock opened at $342.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $215.02 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.35.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.05.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

