Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

