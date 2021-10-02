Keybank National Association OH Has $1.95 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after acquiring an additional 216,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,054,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,048,000 after acquiring an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,991,000 after purchasing an additional 216,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $5,637,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,247 shares of company stock valued at $12,704,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

