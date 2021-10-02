CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 18,064 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

