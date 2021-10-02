Patriot Investment Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,279,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $176.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.83 billion, a PE ratio of 288.54, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

