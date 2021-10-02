Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,698 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $10,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNAP. Truist increased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.47.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 306,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $24,999,934.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $2,584,895.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,404,974 shares of company stock valued at $331,594,979 in the last three months.

SNAP stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

