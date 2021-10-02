Patriot Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,725 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Rollins Financial raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

