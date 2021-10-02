Lido Advisors LLC Sells 33,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $20.02 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.15.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

