Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 29,613 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,613 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $43.20 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.63.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

