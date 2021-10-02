Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,140 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3,728.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,576,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,333,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.64 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $30.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.