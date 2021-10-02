Lido Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $6,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 230,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,958 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 991,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,911 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $110.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

