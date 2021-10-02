Lido Advisors LLC Takes $8.28 Million Position in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 419,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of AlloVir at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AlloVir by 41.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in AlloVir by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 260.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AlloVir from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $25.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. AlloVir, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,916 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $148,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $270,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,355 shares of company stock valued at $845,533 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

