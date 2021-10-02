Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 7,837 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

Shares of USHY stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.39.

