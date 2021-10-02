KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,260 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 141.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,045,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,095,000 after purchasing an additional 160,355 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $164.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

