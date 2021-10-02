KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $320,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.