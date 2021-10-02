58,575 Shares in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period.

GSY opened at $50.46 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.49.

