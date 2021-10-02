Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $75.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

