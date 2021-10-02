KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 24,000 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 985.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Masimo by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Masimo by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 60,559 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Masimo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 127,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI stock opened at $270.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $288.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.95.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.