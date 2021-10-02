Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $169.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.64 and a 1 year high of $184.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average is $164.00.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.75.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

