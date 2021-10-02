Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $66,000 in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SENS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 119.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 38.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth $33,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Senseonics alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $3.45 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SENS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS).

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.