Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 347,700 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after purchasing an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,056 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.41 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54.

