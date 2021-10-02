Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 68.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Barclays dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $679,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $133,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,457 shares of company stock worth $32,851,006. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $109.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. Research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

