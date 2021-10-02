Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $480,000 Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 1,361.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $597,000.

In other news, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

