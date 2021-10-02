Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,922,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,417,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1,539.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 91,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 525.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 722,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

