iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of EMB opened at $109.69 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.70 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,586,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

