Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the August 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 584,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 398,288 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.34 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.00 and a 1 year high of 21.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

