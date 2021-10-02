Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Decreases By 61.7%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the August 31st total of 9,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. Cinedigm has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Cinedigm had a negative return on equity of 501.11% and a negative net margin of 93.47%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on Cinedigm from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movie, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the segments; Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG).

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.