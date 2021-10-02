VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.31

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF (ASX:DVDY) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Sunday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Morningstar Australian Moat Income ETF’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

