Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $20.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.52%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

