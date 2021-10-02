MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in MSCI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in MSCI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $610.70 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $667.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

