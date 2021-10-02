Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.73. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

