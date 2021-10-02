SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 262,185 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 544.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $16,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,950,000 after purchasing an additional 95,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $56.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

