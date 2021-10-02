Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 953.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Insulet worth $17,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 17.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 221.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.25. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $214.93 and a 52-week high of $309.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

