Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 392,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 322,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.32 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.13 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21.

