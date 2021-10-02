Globeflex Capital L P Has $184,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,096,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,651,000 after acquiring an additional 62,112 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 18.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.50 and a 12-month high of $160.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

