Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $95.48 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

