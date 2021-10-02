Clearstead Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,407 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,346,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after buying an additional 615,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,499,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $70.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

