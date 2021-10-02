1,425 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $106.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

