Clearstead Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 834 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 834 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total transaction of $5,435,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $231.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

