RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 422 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 220,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,197,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,425 shares of company stock worth $23,842,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $228.69 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $210.37 and a one year high of $449.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 0.64.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $379.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.97 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

