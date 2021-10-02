Clearstead Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $81.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.99.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

