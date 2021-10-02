Clearstead Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Myers Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 9.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 93.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $727.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,370.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,100 shares of company stock worth $265,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

