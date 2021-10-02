Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Pool by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Pool by 1.5% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $437.40 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $476.98 and a 200-day moving average of $438.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,603,257.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

