Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Invests $55,000 in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

NYSE OI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

