Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 88.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 29.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 34,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $25.85 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.