Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $86,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $36,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,528 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.99.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

