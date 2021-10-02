Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.83.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $120.51 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

