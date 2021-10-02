Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 16,226 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 52,493 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,902,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth about $504,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OSK opened at $105.21 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

